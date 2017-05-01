Ultimate Star Wars gift

Photo: The Canadian Press

"Star Wars" fans with deep pockets might consider it a golden opportunity.

A Tokyo jewelry store is offering life-size Darth Vader masks made of 24-karat gold at a hefty price of 154 million yen ($1.4 million) to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the first "Star Wars" movie.

The creation measures 26.5 centimetres wide and 30 centimetres high.

The Ginza Tanaka store says the masks are not designed for wearing — at about 15 kilograms, they would be too heavy, and they have no opening for a head.

Marketing manager Hirotsugu Tsuchiya said it took 10 goldsmiths three months to mould and assemble the prototype.

For those looking for less expensive options, gold coins engraved with Yoda or Luke Skywalker will also be available starting at 132,300 yen ($1,200). They will go on sale Thursday, which is May 4, celebrated by some fans as "Star Wars" day because "May the fourth" evokes the film's iconic line, "May the force be with you."