41717

World  

Ultimate Star Wars gift

- | Story: 195844

"Star Wars" fans with deep pockets might consider it a golden opportunity.

A Tokyo jewelry store is offering life-size Darth Vader masks made of 24-karat gold at a hefty price of 154 million yen ($1.4 million) to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the first "Star Wars" movie.

The creation measures 26.5 centimetres wide and 30 centimetres high.

The Ginza Tanaka store says the masks are not designed for wearing — at about 15 kilograms, they would be too heavy, and they have no opening for a head.

Marketing manager Hirotsugu Tsuchiya said it took 10 goldsmiths three months to mould and assemble the prototype.

For those looking for less expensive options, gold coins engraved with Yoda or Luke Skywalker will also be available starting at 132,300 yen ($1,200). They will go on sale Thursday, which is May 4, celebrated by some fans as "Star Wars" day because "May the fourth" evokes the film's iconic line, "May the force be with you."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39830
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37070
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260


How to annoy a surfer 101

Must Watch
The lil dude is pretty talented though…
Daily Dose – May 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most deceptive Daily Dose yet is here!
Daily Dose – May 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Things are getting out of control!
Katy Perry hands out cherry pie to fans in New York
Music
Katy Perry surprised fans in New York on Friday by handing out...
Timelapse of the milky way shot from the cockpit of a plane
Must Watch
This video, shot by a pilot on a flight from Europe to South...

40936