Organ trade ring busted

Photo: Contributed

A Pakistani official says authorities have uncovered an illegal organ trade ring, arresting two doctors and their three associates.

Mohammad Hammad, from the federal investigation agency, says the doctors ran an illegal clinic from a house in the eastern city of Lahore. He says the suspects appeared before a court on Monday.

He says they were arrested during a Sunday raid on the clinic, where a donor and a recipient waiting for a kidney transplant were also detained.

Hammad says the recipient had paid 5 million rupees ($47,170) while the donor was to receive only 130,000 rupees ($1,226) for giving up a kidney.

Pakistan has introduced strict laws to curb organ trade. Media reports have suggested scores of people sell their kidneys each year, usually to pay off debts.