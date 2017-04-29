Eight rescuers killed

Photo: File photo

Airstrikes struck a centre of Syria's rescuers known as the White Helmets in a rebel-held area in the country's centre, killing eight volunteers, opposition activists said Saturday.

The airstrike was one of the deadliest against the rescuers who operate in opposition-held areas and who have garnered world attention for operating in extreme conditions, pulling survivors out of recently struck areas. The volunteers have often been targeted by government airstrikes, in what are known as 'double tap' attacks, as they work to rescue others.

The local White Helmets in the central Hama province said an air raid on one of their centres in Kfar Zeita killed eight members of the team. The group said five bodies were lifted from the rubble and the rescuers continued to look for the others.

The Britain-based opposition monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the number of those killed is likely to rise as the search mission continues.

It was not clear who carried out the airstrikes, as Sy