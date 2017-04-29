40378

Syrian gov. repels IS attack

Syria's military says its troops and allied fighters have repelled an attack by the Islamic State group on a government-held area south of Aleppo province.

The Saturday attack took place in Khanaser, southeast Aleppo — a strategic region that links Aleppo with central and western Syria.

The military media arm says the IS attack was repelled.

The opposition Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says IS fighters launched the attack on military posts in the area, triggering intense clashes and leaving many casualties.

IS-affiliated Aamaq news agency claimed IS fighters killed 30 government soldiers in the attack on Um Mayal village east of Khanaser.

The government wrested control of the strategically-located Khanaser from IS last year. Since, IS has lost most of the areas it had controlled in Aleppo province.

