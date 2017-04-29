41677

Family mourns FB killing

The funeral was held Saturday for an 11-month-old Thai girl who was killed by her father in a video broadcast live on Facebook before he then hanged himself.

Mourners buried the girl along with some of her toys in the grounds of a temple Saturday on the southern island of Phuket. Friends and family had to support her grieving mother, 21-year-old Chiranut Trairat, as she stood crying at the graveside.

The video livestreamed Monday evening showed Wuttisan Wongtalay, 20, killing his daughter by hanging her at an abandoned hotel before killing himself. After the funeral service his mother issued a tearful apology for her son's actions and appealed to young people who were troubled to speak with their parents.

"I want to apologize with all my heart for the video that was shared and for the likes that people clicked on it. I apologize for what my son did," Jinda Raksakham said. "I want to tell young people who are having difficulties in their family life that they can talk to their parents. Don't let your current state of mind overwhelm you."

The video of the child's death was apparently available for viewing online for almost 24 hours until Facebook pulled it down. Facebook has been seeking ways to quickly block videos after a series of gruesome events were livestreamed on the site, including murder and sexual assault.

The Thai case came less than two weeks after a man in Cleveland, Ohio, posted on Facebook a video of himself shooting a man to death.

