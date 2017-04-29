40378
41264

World  

N. Korean missile test fails

- | Story: 195754

A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile apparently failed shortly after launch Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third test-fire flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts drills in nearby waters.

North Korean ballistic missile tests are banned by the United Nations because they're seen as part of the North's push for a nuclear-tipped missile that can hit the U.S. mainland. The latest test came as U.S. officials pivoted from a hard line to diplomacy at the U.N. in an effort to address what may be Washington's most pressing foreign policy challenge.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter, "North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!" He did not answer reporters' questions about the missile launch upon returning to the White House from a day trip to Atlanta.

North Korea didn't immediately comment on the launch, though its state media on Saturday reiterated the country's goal of being able to strike the continental U.S.

Only hours earlier the U.N. Security Council held a ministerial meeting on Pyongyang's escalating weapons program. North Korean officials boycotted the meeting, which was chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, speaking after a meeting of Japan's National Security Council, said the missile is believed to have travelled about 50 kilometres and fallen on an inland part of North Korea.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
41382
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
41860
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
38601
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40669


Sexy bus ad melts kid’s brain, causes him to crash bike

Must Watch
A good advertisement will get you to remember the ad. A great advertisement will get you to remember the product it’s trying...
Daily Dose – April 29, 2017
Daily Dose
Swing through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – April 29, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Even babies love this gallery!
Dave Grohl grew closer to his mom after Kurt Cobain’s suicide
Music
Dave Grohl turned to his mother after his bandmate Kurt Cobain...
TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017
Galleries
Bad luck happens sometimes. Good thing we have gifs for that!

38553