UN to talk N. Korea nukes

Turning to diplomacy after flexing military muscle, the United States will urge the UN Security Council today to increase economic pressure on North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, leaning on China in particular to turn the screws on its wayward ally.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with his counterparts from allies Japan and South Korea before chairing a ministerial meeting of the UN's top decision-making body. The U.S. wants to tighten the implementation of sanctions and build international resolve to isolate North Korea so it eventually disarms.

That's a goal that has eluded U.S. administrations for two decades, and the threat is intensifying. North Korea may already be able to strike its U.S.-allied neighbours with a nuclear-tipped missile, and could have the U.S. mainland within range by the end of President Donald Trump's first term.

Tensions on and around the divided Korean Peninsula have been running high. In an attempt to deter North Korea from more nuclear and missile testing, the U.S. has sent a group of American warships led by an aircraft carrier to the region. North Korea this week conducted large-scale, live-fire exercises on its eastern coast.

However, after weeks of unusually blunt military threats, the Trump administration announced this week its policy is to exert economic and diplomatic pressure with international partners to achieve denuclearization and that it is not aiming for regime change in North Korea. Officials say, however, a military strike is still an option.

