Neighbour held in pit

An Ohio man accused of kidnapping a neighbour and keeping her trapped in a pit has been ordered held on $1 million bond.

A municipal court judge in Wilmington set bond Thursday for 45-year-old Dennis Dunn, who participated via video from jail.

A public defender was appointed to represent Dunn, who was arrested Wednesday when police found the woman after receiving calls about cries from a shed behind Dunn's home in Blanchester, northeast of Cincinnati.

Police found the woman in a pit inside the shed about two hours after she was reported missing. She was treated at a hospital and released.

