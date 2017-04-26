41677

World  

JFK diary sells for $718,000

- | Story: 195492

A diary kept by John F. Kennedy during his brief stint as a journalist after the Second World War has sold for more than $718,000 at auction.

Boston-based RR Auction says the diary sold Wednesday for $718,750, far exceeding the pre-sale estimate of $200,000. It says the winning bid was made in person by JFK collector Joseph Alsop, of Beverly.

The diary was written in 1945 when the 28-year-old Kennedy was a correspondent for Hearst newspapers and travelled through a devastated Europe.

It provides insights into Kennedy's thoughts on world leaders of the era. Kennedy reflects on the legacy of Hitler and presages the future of the United Nations.

The 61-page diary was given by Kennedy to Deirdre Henderson, a research assistant in his campaign office in the late 1950s.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
41713
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
40513
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds

Galleries
A Danish company called MONSTRUM is changing the idea of what a playground can be. They’ve been making incredible...
Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds (2)
Galleries
Back in my day we had playgrounds that injured kids, not these...
Blue Jays player scores with unbelievable flying dive over catcher
Must Watch
Among the various sports, baseball players aren’t...
Pamela Anderson: ‘Julian Assange and I have a special relationship’
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson has opened up about her "special...
Weird Wednesday – April 26, 2017
Galleries
Your favourite characters doing your favourite things are here!

38782