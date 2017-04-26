Seattle crushes rain record

Photo: The Canadian Press

Soggy Seattle has broken another rainfall record, and Portland is inching closer to smashing its own record.

Seattle measured 44.7 inches (114 centimetres) of rain between October and April, making it the wettest such period since records began in 1895, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.

It marks the second year in the row that the city has topped the historic rainfall record for that period.

With several days left to go this month, this year's record will likely be padded some more, said Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the service in Seattle.

"This has been a terrible winter. It was just wet. There's no way around that," he said Tuesday.

Portland residents are weathering a winter that's similarly bleak.

The National Weather Service has measured 45.5 inches (116 centimetres) of rain at Portland International Airport since Oct. 1, making it the second-wettest winter in the city in more than 75 years of record-keeping.