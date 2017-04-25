41299
World  

27 killed in bus-trailer crash

Kenyan police say 27 people have been killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer truck.

Police say the accident took place along the major road linking two of Kenya's biggest cities, capital Nairobi and the port of Mombasa.

Leornard Kimaiyo, the police chief in the Kambu area of Maukeni county, says the bus was heading to Mombasa and the trailer was going in the opposite direction when they collided on Tuesday.

Road accidents kill around 3,000 people in Kenya every year.

Deaths through road accidents have increased in recent years despite a crackdown on drunk driving, including tougher fines and breathalyzer tests at random police roadblocks.

World
London Webcam
