41501
38367

World  

Sea turtles wash up dead

- | Story: 195352

Two dead leatherback sea turtles have been discovered along South Carolina's coast.

The Post and Courier reports that the large sea turtles are rarely seen in the area. One was found dead on the beach in front of Fort Moultrie on Friday, while another was first spotted already decomposing behind a sea wall on Isle of Palms on Saturday.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources sea turtle recovery co-ordinator Michelle Pate says both turtles were hit by boats. She says that 14 leatherbacks have washed up dead since January, with 10 of those in the past three weeks.

Most of the turtles, which are endangered, had died from boat strikes.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
41382
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
40600
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40958


The remarkably complicated process of making s PB&J aboard the International Space Station

Must Watch
You need to tape down your bread and velcro down your lids. Oh, and the bread isn’t even really bread.
A bowler broke the world record for the fastest 300 game ever
Must Watch
Ben Ketola rolled 12 strikes in only 86.9 seconds, the same...
Daily Dose – April 25, 2017
Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – April 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cheers to another Tuesday.
Frail Burt Reynolds struggles to walk during press for new movie
Showbiz
Burt Reynolds appeared frail and struggled to walk down the red...

38020