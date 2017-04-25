41717
United fiasco: cop's version

The physician who was dragged off a United Airlines flight in Chicago this month was verbally and physically abusive, and flailing his arms before he lost his balance and struck his mouth on an armrest, according to the aviation officer who pulled the man out of his seat.

The Chicago Department of Aviation on Monday released the officer's report of the incident, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by The Associated Press. The report reveals for the first time the officer's version of what happened aboard the plane at O'Hare International Airport on April 9.

The incident — which was videotaped by other passengers and widely shared online — became an international embarrassment for both the airlines and the city's aviation department.

The report also includes the name of the officer, James Long, who authorities initially declined to identify.

In the report, Long said he boarded the United Express flight after being called in response to a disturbance involving two people regarding a refusal to leave the aircraft. 

Long said he approached Dr. David Dao to ask the 69-year-old physician to get off the plane. Long said Dao refused and "folded his arms tightly." Long said he reached out to "hold" Dao and was able to pull him away from his window seat on the aircraft and move toward the aisle.

"But suddenly the subject started flailing and fighting," Long wrote.

Dao then knocked Long's hand off his arm, causing the struggling Dao to fall and strike his mouth on an arm rest, according to the report. Long said he then dragged Dao because Dao refused to stand up.

Dao's attorney said the doctor suffered a broken nose and a concussion, and lost two front teeth.

