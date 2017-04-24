41677
41264

World  

US: Russia is arming Taliban

- | Story: 195275

The United States must confront Russia for providing weapons to the Taliban for use against American-backed forces in Afghanistan, top U.S. military officials said Monday.

At a news conference with Defence Secretary Jim Mattis at his side, Gen. John Nicholson, the American commander in Afghanistan, wouldn't provide specifics about Russia's role in Afghanistan. But said he would "not refute" that Moscow's involvement includes giving weapons to the Taliban.

Earlier Monday, a senior U.S. military official told reporters in Kabul that Russia was giving machine-guns and other medium-weight weapons. The Taliban are using the weapons in the southern provinces of Helmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan, according to the official, who briefed journalists on intelligence information on condition of anonymity.

Russia denies that it provides any such support to the Taliban, which ruled Afghanistan until the U.S.-led invasion in 2001. Russia says contacts are limited to safeguarding security and getting the hard-line religious fundamentalists to reconcile with the government — which Washington has failed for years to advance. Russia also has promoted easing global sanctions on Taliban leaders who prove co-operative.

Asked about Russia's activity in Afghanistan, where it fought a bloody war in the 1980s and withdrew in defeat, Mattis alluded to the increasing U.S. concerns.

"We'll engage with Russia diplomatically," Mattis said. "We'll do so where we can, but we're going to have to confront Russia where what they're doing is contrary to international law or denying the sovereignty of other countries."

"For example," Mattis told reporters in the Afghan capital, "any weapons being funneled here from a foreign country would be a violation of international law."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
38024
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
38024
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
40600
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40958


How to tap a keg if you want the beer to shoot out the side and make a total mess

Must Watch
First, forget to vent your cask. Then, before you hammer the tap all the way in, break something for pre-geyser embarrassment.
Monday Eats! – April 24, 2017
Galleries
We’re bringing in the XXXXXXXXXXXL version of Monday Eats!
Monday Eats! – April 24, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Try to keep the drool contained.
Back in the late 90’s Will Smith was offered the role of Neo in ‘The Matrix’ but he turned it down.
Must Watch
In one of the most famous cases of actors turning down roles,
Guardians of the Galaxy star would like to see a female Doctor Who
Showbiz
It's time for an actress to play Doctor Who, according to the...

37222
39499