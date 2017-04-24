Dems threaten shutdown

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - In this April 5, 2017 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York takes a question during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump could avert the risk of a government shutdown next weekend by stepping back from his demand that lawmakers fund his promised border wall with Mexico in a must-pass spending bill, Congress‚Äô two top Democrats said Monday, April 24, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

President Donald Trump could avert the risk of a government shutdown next weekend by stepping back from his demand that lawmakers fund his promised border wall with Mexico in a must-pass spending bill, Congress' two top Democrats said Monday.

"If the president stepped out of it, we could get a budget done by Friday," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday in a conference call with reporters, referring to Democratic and Republican budget negotiators.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., agreed. She said that while Trump had promised during his campaign to build the barrier, "He did not promise that he would take food out of the mouths of babies" and cut programs for seniors, education and the environment to pay for it. She called the wall an "immoral, ineffective, unwise proposal."

Democrats timed their call to mark the 100th day of Trump's presidency, which falls next Saturday. They said that Trump has repeatedly broken his campaign promises to help working-class Americans, and cited a GOP health care bill that Pelosi called "a moral monstrosity," proposed cuts in domestic programs and a failure to advance tougher trade policies.

Saturday is the same day the government will run out of money unless lawmakers pass legislation financing federal agencies.

White House officials and leaders of both parties have said they don't want a government shutdown. But administration officials have continued to demand that lawmakers include money for the wall in the spending bill, and the proposal has emerged as the biggest stumbling block to a budget agreement.

"Instead of risking a government shutdown by shoving this wall down Congress' and the American people's throats, the president ought to just let us come to an agreement," said Schumer.

Trump said during his campaign that Mexico would pay for the structure, estimated to cost perhaps tens of billions of dollars. Mexican officials have refused, so the White House is seeking taxpayer money for the downpayment to begin construction.

In a tweet Monday, Trump said his proposed border wall would be "a very important tool in stopping drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth (and many others)!"