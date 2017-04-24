4 killed by suicide bomber

Photo: The Canadian Press Afghanistan's Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi, right, and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim give a press conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 24, 2017. Habibi and Shahim resigned on Monday, following a Taliban attack over the weekend that struck a northern army base, killing more than 100 military and other personnel. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)

A police official says at least four security guards have been killed after a suicide bomber attacked their checkpoint in eastern Afghanistan.

Gen. Faizullah Ghyrat, provincial police chief in Khost province, said Monday that six other security guards were wounded in the attack Monday.

The suicide bomber used a mini-van and targeted the Afghan guards who were providing security for a U.S. military base near the city of Khost, said Ghyrat.

No group has claimed responsivity for the attack, but Taliban insurgents and especially Haqqani insurgents are active in the area.