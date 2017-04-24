Al-Qaida in for long haul

Photo: Twitter

The leader of al-Qaida urged his followers and other militants in Syria to unite ranks and prepare for protracted jihad, or holy war, in a recording released Sunday night.

Ayman al-Zawahri told the jihadis, who control Syria's northwestern Idlib province and other territory, to remain steadfast and change tactics in order to wage guerrilla war.

Al-Qaida began fighting alongside Syria's rebels early in the civil war and won allies among the opposition because of its military prowess. Al-Qaida's official branch, the Nusra Front, changed its name to the Fatah al-Sham Front and formally cut ties with al-Qaida last year, but is still widely seen as being linked to the global terror network.

In Sunday's message, released through al-Qaida's As-Sahab media arm, al-Zawahiri cast the Syrian conflict as part of a wider struggle aimed at imposing Islamic rule on the region and beyond. The local leaders of the Fatah al-Sham Front have tended to portray its struggle as being confined to Syria.

Al-Zawahri said an "international satanic alliance" would never accept Islamic rule in Syria, apparently referring to the Syrian government, its ally Russia, and the United States, all of which are actively targeting the group.