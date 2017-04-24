41501
41264

World  

12-year-old's epic drive

- | Story: 195255

Outback police have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was almost a third of his way toward driving solo across Australia.

The unlicensed boy had driven more than 1,300 kilometres from his home in Kendall on the east coast when he was stopped by traffic police on Saturday on the Barrier Highway near the remote mining town of Broken Hill.

He was pulled over because a bumper bar was dragging on the road, New South Wales police said in a statement Sunday.

Officials said he was driving to the west coast city of Perth, more than 4,100 kilometres from Kendall.

On Saturday, he stopped to get fuel at a gas station in the town of Cobar and left without paying, station manager Vamshi Reddy said.

"When I saw him, he looked like a nice person who was maybe 19 or 20," Reddy said on Monday. "When police told me he was 12 ... I was shocked."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
41500
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
BC NDP Party
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37403
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39806


Dog decides to steal players’ gloves during a softball game

Must Watch
A dog took to the field during a college softball game and proceeded to grab multiple players’ gloves.
Daily Dose – April 24, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a ride through today’s Daily Dose!  
Daily Dose – April 24, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The neighbors stuff isn’t nearly as good as this gallery.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn broke into her house to have sex on first date
Showbiz
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were so desperate to seal the deal...
An inside look at the Fender Custom shop that’s sure to satisfy any guitar nerd
Must Watch
Fender’s reputation was struggling under corporate...

39260