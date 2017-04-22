40745
39499

World  

Hernandez funeral Monday

- | Story: 195182

Aaron Hernandez's body has arrived at a Connecticut funeral home where a private funeral is planned for Monday.

A spokeswoman for the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association said the former NFL star's body arrived Saturday afternoon at the O'Brien Funeral Home in his hometown of Bristol.

The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell at a Massachusetts prison early Wednesday. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and had just been acquitted of a 2012 double murder. His death was ruled a suicide.

Hernandez's family in a statement released Saturday asked for privacy as they mourn and thanked people for offering condolences.

Scientists at Boston University are studying Hernandez's brain for any signs of repeated trauma suffered during his years of playing football.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
41382
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40255
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
35575
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40238


‘HoloLems’ turns your living room into a dangerous, playable ‘Lemmings’ level

Must Watch
The goal, as always, is to safely guide the Lemmings to the exitbut, of course, you’re going to send quite a few careening...
Celine Dion can’t see herself dating anytime soon
Music
Celine Dion has no idea if she will ever find love again...
Hilarious truths that all of us can relate to
Galleries
Sometimes the truth is a lot funnier than it should be.
Hilarious truths that all of us can relate to (2)
Galleries
Other times, the truth can hurt.
Genius method to reduce sandwich filling slippage
Must Watch
You take the time out of your busy day to craft a stacked sammie...

38470