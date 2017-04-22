41463
41264

World  

Pope honours martyrs

- | Story: 195180

Pope Francis on Saturday comforted the sister of an elderly French priest who was slain by Islamic militants in a church in Normandy as the pontiff paid tribute with a special prayer service to the courage of 20th- and 21st- century Christian martyrs.

Francis gripped the hands of Roselyne Hamel, whose brother, Rev. Jacques Hamel, 85, died when his throat was slit as he celebrated Mass on July 26, 2016.

He quietly spoke with her during the evening service in St. Bartholomew Basilica on Tiberina Island in Rome. He had just heard her tell fellow faithful in the church that her brother was killed by "two youths radicalized by a discourse of hate."

Francis said the legacy of modern-day martyrs "teaches us that with the strength of love, meekness, one can combat arrogance, violence, war, and with patience, achieve peace."

Next week Francis makes a two-trip pilgrimage to Egypt, a predominantly Muslim Arab nation where on April 9, on the Christian holy day of Palm Sunday, twin suicide bombings of Coptic churches killed 44 people.

In Saturday's service, Francis prayed that "persecuted Christians are protected and that peace soon comes to the world."

Departing from his prepared homily, Francis recounted how he was touched when last year, during a visit to a migrant detention facility in Lesbos, Greece, a Muslim father of three told him that his Christian wife had her throat slit when 'terrorists came ... and asked what our religion was.'"

Francis said the widower told him his wife was killed in front of him when she refused to toss away the cross she was wearing.

"She is looking down at us from heaven," the pope added.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39503
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37403


‘HoloLems’ turns your living room into a dangerous, playable ‘Lemmings’ level

Must Watch
The goal, as always, is to safely guide the Lemmings to the exitbut, of course, you’re going to send quite a few careening...
Celine Dion can’t see herself dating anytime soon
Music
Celine Dion has no idea if she will ever find love again...
Hilarious truths that all of us can relate to
Galleries
Sometimes the truth is a lot funnier than it should be.
Hilarious truths that all of us can relate to (2)
Galleries
Other times, the truth can hurt.
Genius method to reduce sandwich filling slippage
Must Watch
You take the time out of your busy day to craft a stacked sammie...

37222