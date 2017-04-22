Guilty of exporting fentanyl

41463
A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to attempting to export fentanyl products and other synthetic drugs from China into the United States.

A release from the U.S. Attorney in New York says Karl Morrison, 59, of Kitchener, Ont., faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to US$1 million for attempting to export furanyl fentanyl, along with pentylone — a designer drug that is comparable to ecstasy.

Fentanyl is an opioid-based pain killer roughly 100 times stronger than morphine, which can be fatal even in tiny doses.

His wife, Sorina Morrison, 60, pleaded guilty to failing to report the crime to law enforcement. She could face three years in prison and a maximum fine of US$250,000.

The U.S. Attorney's office says the couple crossed into the U.S. and collected four packages. The initial criminal complaint against the Morrisons filed to the court says they crossed stating that they intended to go shopping at an outlet mall.

A release sent out Thursday after the couple pleaded guilty says they instead bought shipping supplies and repackaged the contents of the parcels into new envelopes that they paid to ship back to Canada, including one to their home address.

Sorina Morrison claimed she was sending cinnamon butter back home, but U.S. prosecutors say that the parcel was filled with more than 500 grams of powder that contained pentylone. The other packages contained about 6.5 grams of powder containing furanyl fentanyl.

