Marshal leaves gun in lav

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A U.S. air marshal left her loaded handgun in the lavatory of a trans-Atlantic flight.

The gun was discovered on April 6 by a passenger on the Delta Airlines flight from Manchester, England, to New York, aviation website aeroinside.com reports.

The Boeing 767-300 was over the Atlantic when the discovery was made.

The passenger turned over the gun to the cabin crew, who returned it to the marshal.

The marshal had apparently forgotten the weapon while taking a bathroom break.

The U.S. Transportation Safety Agency confirmed it is aware of the incident, but declined to comment.

The Federal Air Marshal Service is a U.S. law enforcement agency under the supervision of the Transportation Security Administration.

Plain clothes marshals blend in with passengers to "detect, deter, and defeat hostile acts targeting the United States," according to the agency.