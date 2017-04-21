40378
38367

World  

Teacher flees with student

- | Story: 195077

Teacher Tad Cummins took guns, money and his wife's car before kidnapping a 15-year-old female student and taking her on a 2,500-mile cross-country journey that ended Thursday, court records show.

He had just been suspended from teaching and police were zeroing in on him, questioning his relationship with the girl.

After taking out a loan for $4,500, the records say, the teacher took the money and two handguns and wrote a note to his wife saying he needed to go to Virginia Beach or the D.C. area to clear his head.

But instead of going to the beach, police say he picked up the student in Columbia, Tenn., in his wife's white Nissan Rogue on the morning of March 13, setting in motion a six-week police manhunt.

"It is believed based on the investigation to date, as set forth herein, that Cummins, age 50, and victim, age 15, are involved in a sexual relationship and travelled in interstate commerce to continue their relationship and to engage in unlawful sexual activity," the criminal complaint against Cummins says.

Cummins, the federal complaint says, is charged with taking a minor across states lines to have sex.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
BC NDP Party
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40735
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Friday Fails – April 21, 2017

Galleries
Enjoy some failures that will make you question every decision you make moving forward.
Friday Fails – April 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Not even eating can save you.
A frustrated Bill Nye answers Twitter users’ dumb science questions
Must Watch
Well, okay, some of them are thoughtful … but not many.
Katy Perry outrages Indian fans with ‘culturally insensitive’ Instagram post
Music
Katy Perry has reportedly angered some of her Indian fans by...
Beer guy at New York Mets game takes a rocket line drive to the jewels
Must Watch
You have to respect this guys composure though. Held onto the...

39653