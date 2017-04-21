41697
41400

World  

Queen Elizabeth turns 91

- | Story: 195071

Britain is marking Queen Elizabeth II's 91st birthday with gun salutes, as the monarch celebrates quietly at home.

A troop of the Royal Horse Artillery rode horse-and-gun carriages past Buckingham Palace before staging a 41-gun salute in Hyde Park at noon. There will also be a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

The queen is Britain's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, having become queen on Feb. 6, 1952. She is also the world's longest-reigning living monarch since the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej last year.

The queen usually spends her birthday privately. She also has an official birthday, marked in June — when the weather is better — with the "Trooping the Color" military parade.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
BC NDP Party
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39806


Beer guy at New York Mets game takes a rocket line drive to the jewels

Must Watch
You have to respect this guys composure though. Held onto the cooler and toughed it out pretty well.   Mets Beer Guy gets...
Daily Dose – April 21, 2017
Daily Dose
Cheer up! The weekend is almost here!
Daily Dose – April 21, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Dogs are never not allowed here.
Drake hires 24-hour security after home break-in
Music
Rapper Drake has stepped up the security presence around his...
Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at
Galleries
Dogs don’t exactly know it, but they’re a laugh riot.

39676