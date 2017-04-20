2 Seattle police shot

Photo: The Canadian Press

Two Seattle police officers were shot and injured Thursday responding to a convenience store robbery.

One suspect was dead, authorities said, and another was being questioned.

A 42-year-old female officer was listed in satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Center, after her ballistics vest stopped a bullet headed for her chest, authorities said.

A 30-year-old male officer, initially listed as critical with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chin and ribcage, was upgraded to serious but stable condition.

The robbery took place at a 7-11 store near Pioneer Square, the city's oldest neighbourhood, Deputy Police Chief Carmen Best said.

The suspects ran from the store and fought with officers who tried to stop them a block away, Best said.

While one officer fought with a suspect on the ground, a female suspect struck that officer over the head with a bottle, Best said. The suspects fled, and one shot at police, who returned fire, she said.

The suspect who opened fire barricaded himself inside a nearby building, Best said.

It wasn't clear if the suspect died before being discovered by police, or who inflicted the fatal wounds.