Human smugglers busted

Photo: Discover Estevan

Authorities in the United States say two Canadian citizens and one person from Nigeria have been apprehended as part of an investigation into human smuggling.

The United States Border Patrol says agents picked up the three people last Friday between the North Portal and Northgate crossings, the legal entry points into Saskatchewan from North Dakota.

It was not immediately clear whether the people are still in custody or if charges have been laid.

The investigation has already led to the arrest and charges against a Saskatchewan woman.

Michelle Omoruyi, 43, is charged with human smuggling and conspiracy to commit human smuggling. She is to appear in court May 15 in Estevan, Sask.

Last Friday, American border authorities identified a suspect in the investigation as he entered the U.S. They notified their Canadian counterparts, who in turn alerted the RCMP "that a smuggling attempt may be imminent."

RCMP said a woman was then stopped on the Canadian side of the border between the North Portal and Northgate crossings with nine people from West Africa in her vehicle. All nine have made refugee claims.