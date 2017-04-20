41614
37404

World  

Soda and strokes linked

- | Story: 195005

Two new studies have been done linking soft drinks – both regular and diet – to brain changes, stroke and dementia.

One study found that people who frequently drink sugary beverages including soft drinks, sports drinks and fruit juices are more likely to have poorer memory and smaller brain volumes.

The other study found that diet drinks aren’t a whole lot better.

That research found that drinking one diet soft drink or more each day is linked to a tripled risk of having a stroke or developing dementia, compared to avoiding the drinks.

The researchers also showed that both sugar and artificially-sweetened drink consumption has increased blood pressure, blood sugar, and abnormal cholesterol.

Participants were asked, over several weeks, to report their daily beverage intake. They were also examined using MRIs to measure their brain activity. 

The researchers found that people who constantly drank sugary drinks have poorer memory and smaller brain volumes.

-with files from CTV Vancouver 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
41274
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40255
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39806
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39676


Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at

Galleries
Dogs don’t exactly know it, but they’re a laugh riot. Though we sometimes catch them doing the strangest and stupidest...
Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at (2)
Galleries
Whether your dog has perfect comedic timing, or just happens to...
This is the strangest convertible rooftop we’ve ever seen
Must Watch
Honda CRX del Sols come equipped with a “transtop”
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds for dual Fargo role
Showbiz
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds rather than relying on...
Goat parkour is a thing
Must Watch
These goats will put teenagers everywhere to shame.

35755