Soda and strokes linked

Photo: CTV

Two new studies have been done linking soft drinks – both regular and diet – to brain changes, stroke and dementia.

One study found that people who frequently drink sugary beverages including soft drinks, sports drinks and fruit juices are more likely to have poorer memory and smaller brain volumes.

The other study found that diet drinks aren’t a whole lot better.

That research found that drinking one diet soft drink or more each day is linked to a tripled risk of having a stroke or developing dementia, compared to avoiding the drinks.

The researchers also showed that both sugar and artificially-sweetened drink consumption has increased blood pressure, blood sugar, and abnormal cholesterol.

Participants were asked, over several weeks, to report their daily beverage intake. They were also examined using MRIs to measure their brain activity.

The researchers found that people who constantly drank sugary drinks have poorer memory and smaller brain volumes.

-with files from CTV Vancouver