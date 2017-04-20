40744
Senator drops the N word

No matter what variation of the 'N word' is spoken, a Florida state senator is learning the term is still offensive as Democrats and Republicans admonish him for using it during an exchange with two African-American colleagues.

Republican Sen. Frank Artiles tried to say his use of the word was actually "niggas" and explained that's the way people speak in Hialeah, the city near Miami where he grew up. Even as he apologized on the Senate floor Wednesday, he said that his intention in using it was benign.

"I grew up in a diverse community. We share each other's customs, cultures and vernacular," said Artiles, who is Cuban-American.

It wasn't the only offensive terms he used during Monday night's conversation — all of which Democratic Sen. Perry Thurston spelled out in his complaint. Thurston said Artiles used multiple obscenities to describe Sen. Audrey Gibson, including one particularly offensive to women. And he referred to Senate President Joe Negron with a vulgarity. Thurston, as well as several others at the club, witnessed the exchange.

