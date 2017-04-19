Gunman laughs at deaths

Photo: The Canadian Press Francine Williams and Randy Hicks, mother and stepfather of slain security guard Carl Williams.

The black gunman suspected of killing three white men in a racially motivated attack in Fresno was proud of what he had done and laughed many times as he explained his actions in interviews with police, authorities said Wednesday.

After Kori Ali Muhammad learned that he was wanted in the death of a security guard last week, he decided to take out as many other white men as possible before he was caught, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

"That's what he set out to do that day. He said he did not like white men and said white people were responsible for keeping black people down," Dyer said.

Muhammad "is not a terrorist but he is a racist," Dyer said.

The suspect was candid in explaining his actions from Thursday night to Tuesday morning, when he fired 16 rounds in less than two minutes and killed three white men on the same block, the police chief said.

Meanwhile, family and friends mourned the four men.

Francine Williams described her 25-year-old son, Carl Williams, as a kind and giving person who had recently gotten engaged. Williams was a manager at a Toys R' Us who was at his second job when Muhammad shot and killed him at a Motel 6.

She said Wednesday she was in shock, but also at peace because she had the chance to tell him how much she loved him and how proud she was of him a few days before his death. He told her loved her too.

Muhammad, 39, was arrested shortly after the rampage. He is expected to be charged with four counts of murder and arraigned Friday. He could face the death penalty.

The suspect showed no remorse while detailing his whereabouts and laughed many times, Dyer said.