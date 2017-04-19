How happy are our kids?

Photo: OECD

American high school students are generally satisfied with their lives. But many of their peers in other countries are happier.

Asked to rank their life satisfaction on a scale from 0 to 10, American 15-year-olds gave an average mark of 7.4, according to a study conducted by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which was released Wednesday.

American students scored close to the average of 7.3 among OECD's 35 member countries. But students in some countries are doing markedly better: an average Mexican high schooler rated life satisfaction at 8.2 out of 10. The Netherlands and Iceland had a level of 7.8 and Finland had 7.9. American students also reported higher levels of anxiety over tests, bullying or a feeling of not belonging at schools, compared with many of their peers.

In Canada, the study found students ranked their life satisfaction low, their sense of belonging at school slightly below average, and their anxiety over schoolwork slightly above average, yet their performance was among the highest.

What makes students feel good? According to the study, teacher and parental support, spending time with friends and being physically active make it more likely that a student will be satisfied with life. On the other hand, feeling anxiety over grades and spending too much time online are predictors of feeling dissatisfied. "In happy schools, teacher support — as perceived by students — tends to be much greater," said Andreas Schleicher, one of the authors of the report.