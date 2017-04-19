41431
38367

World  

Undone by McNuggets

- | Story: 194832

Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of fries.

The man who police say shot a Cleveland retiree at random and posted video of the killing on Facebook pulled up to the drive-thru window of a McDonald's restaurant outside Erie, Penn., and waited for his order.

The attendant who took his money recognized the suspect and dialed 911. Stephens pulled up to the next window, where restaurant owner Thomas DuCharme Jr. and a supervisor tried stalling him by telling him his fries were delayed.

Stephens didn't want to wait. He took his McNuggets and whipped out of the parking lot, nearly hitting Gail Wheeler, 54, a retail operations manager from Erie who was on her way home from the grocery store.

"Two seconds later, I hear these sirens, and they come whipping past me," she told The Associated Press.

One of the pursuing troopers hit Stephens' bumper to get him to stop. 

Police were starting to get out of their cruisers when "I heard a shot. It was loud and distinctive," Wheeler said.

"The next thing I know, they're approaching the car. The one officer just shook his head. He was closest to the car. ... They had their guns out but when he shook his head, they lowered their guns."

State police Major William Teper Jr. said the trooper who bumped Stephens' car "saw him pull the gun out and shoot himself."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
41609
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40969
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39806
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40600


Man fixes a traffic light with a stick

Must Watch
Little did he know that was a load-bearing stick
Chris Pratt: ‘It was my idea to cast Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy 2’
Showbiz
Kurt Russell landed a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
A skinless Tickle-Me-Elmo being tickled is horrifying
Must Watch
There are no words to describe this. Actually, one: NOPE.  
This dog interrupted a soccer match and no one got mad because he is so darn happy
Must Watch
Deportivo Tchira F.C. andPumas UNAM were playing a soccer...
Daily Dose – April 19, 2017
Daily Dose
Wake up! Today’s Daily Dose is ready to go!

40031