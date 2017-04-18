Sheriff shot to death

Photo: The Canadian Press

An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy died Tuesday after being shot while serving an eviction notice, authorities said, and a suspect was later arrested after a manhunt.

The Logan County deputy was identified as David Wade, 40. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told reporters Wade was shot several times, including in the face. He was taken to OU Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and later died.

Wade was able to fire, Devereaux said, then radioed in to headquarters to say that he had been shot. The sheriff said Wade was "a warrior."

"He gave his life serving his community, and I don't think you can have a bigger honour than that," Devereaux said, holding back tears.

Devereaux said Wade had served in the U.S. Army and described him as personable and funny. Wade was married with three children and had worked for the sheriff's office about three years.

Authorities said Nathan Aaron LeForce, 45, shot Wade just before 8:45 a.m. in Mulhall when he was serving eviction papers. LeForce then drove his patrol car about 25 miles to a convenience store near the town of Coyle, authorities said. There he stole another vehicle, which has since been found near Guthrie.

Some schools in the area were put on lockdown while officers from multiple police agencies searched for LeForce for hours.

LeForce was found in an outbuilding near Guthrie, where he surrendered to authorities, Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. John Vincent said. Vincent said police used technology to track LeForce, but he did not give details of the search.

It wasn't immediately clear what charges LeForce might face.

Devereaux said LeForce would be interviewed to get his version of events. Two other people were home

Mulhall is about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.