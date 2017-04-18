40378
40258

World  

Sheriff shot to death

- | Story: 194815

An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy died Tuesday after being shot while serving an eviction notice, authorities said, and a suspect was later arrested after a manhunt.

The Logan County deputy was identified as David Wade, 40. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told reporters Wade was shot several times, including in the face. He was taken to OU Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and later died.

Wade was able to fire, Devereaux said, then radioed in to headquarters to say that he had been shot. The sheriff said Wade was "a warrior."

"He gave his life serving his community, and I don't think you can have a bigger honour than that," Devereaux said, holding back tears.

Devereaux said Wade had served in the U.S. Army and described him as personable and funny. Wade was married with three children and had worked for the sheriff's office about three years.

Authorities said Nathan Aaron LeForce, 45, shot Wade just before 8:45 a.m. in Mulhall when he was serving eviction papers. LeForce then drove his patrol car about 25 miles to a convenience store near the town of Coyle, authorities said. There he stole another vehicle, which has since been found near Guthrie.

Some schools in the area were put on lockdown while officers from multiple police agencies searched for LeForce for hours.

LeForce was found in an outbuilding near Guthrie, where he surrendered to authorities, Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. John Vincent said. Vincent said police used technology to track LeForce, but he did not give details of the search.

It wasn't immediately clear what charges LeForce might face.

Devereaux said LeForce would be interviewed to get his version of events. Two other people were home

Mulhall is about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39638
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
BC NDP Party
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39732


These people forgot to put safety first

Galleries
Remember folks, always put safety first. Or don’t. What do we know, we’re just a website.
These people forgot to put safety first (2)
Galleries
It’d be best to destroy the evidence before filing that...
You do not want to go up against this lady in arcade basketball
Must Watch
It’s not clear how much basketball experience this woman in...
Harry Styles: ‘Dating Taylor Swift was a learning experience’
Music
Harry Styles's much publicized relationship with Taylor Swift...
Rogue One Honest Trailer
Must Watch
As excited we are for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi to...

39260