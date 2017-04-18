40745
These smokes are shocking

A police officer in Georgia found a stun gun disguised as a package of cigarettes during a traffic stop.

News outlets report that the driver repeatedly requested to smoke while the officer was speaking to him, but he was not allowed to get his cigarettes during the stop. The Kennesaw Police Department posted a video to Facebook on Monday showing the recovered stun gun and reminding the public that requests to retrieve items during a traffic stop will be denied.

The department has not released further details, including the identity of the driver or if any charges were filed.

