40745
37404

World  

Trump's orders trump suit?

- | Story: 194687

Another man accused of assaulting protesters at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Louisville last year has countersued the president, saying he was following Trump's urging to remove them.

Matthew Heimbach is being sued over his alleged actions at the March 1, 2016, rally. In a counter claim filed Monday in federal court, Heimbach says he was relying "on Trump's authority to order disruptive persons removed," according to WDRB-TV.

In his court filing, Heimbach said he "relied on Trump's authority to have disruptive persons removed and that Trump was legally within his rights to have other attendees assist in defending their constitutional rights against 'protesters.'"

Another defendant at the rally, Alvin Bamberger, filed a counter claim on Friday, saying that he acted on Trump's "urging and inspiration."

Three people who claim they were assaulted at the Trump rally filed a lawsuit last year against Trump, his campaign, Heimbach and Bamberger. They say they were shoved and punched by audience members at Trump's command. Video widely broadcast during the campaign showed Trump pointing at protesters and repeating the words "get them out."

Trump's attorneys responded in a court filing Friday that Trump is immune as president from such suits. They also say the protesters waived their right to sue by buying tickets to the event, and they deny that Trump was urging the crowd to take action by repeatedly saying, "get them out of here."

A federal judge declined Trump's preliminary request to dismiss the lawsuit, ruling on April 1 that there's ample evidence that could be seen as supporting allegations that the protesters' injuries were a "direct and proximate result" of Trump's actions. The judge also noted that the Supreme Court has ruled out constitutional protections for speech that incites violence.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39830
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39830
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39806
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39732


“Of course I’ve launched a boat before!”

Must Watch
It’s going to be a long fishing season
Monday Eats! – April 17, 2017
Galleries
How was your Easter feast? Good? Probably not as good as some of...
Monday Eats! – April 17, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Sorry if we just ruined your lunch (or dinner) plans!
Matt Damon’s six-year-old daughter stung by jellyfish on holiday
Showbiz
Matt Damon's six-year-old daughter was attended to by...
Watch the world record longest domino line fall… And fall some more… And keep falling…
Must Watch
A little poking around on YouTube will tell you that the world...

39653
39499