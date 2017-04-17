41447
41400

World  

Military helicopter crashes

- | Story: 194678

A military helicopter crashed into a golf course in southern Maryland on Monday, authorities said. A witness said he saw the chopper "spinning" before it hit the ground.

There was no immediate word about how many people were aboard or whether there were any fatalities.

Maryland State Police spokesman Sgt. Davaughn Parker said a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Leonardtown on Monday afternoon. State police have sent two medevac helicopters to the scene to assist, he said.

Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, said he saw the helicopter "flying kind of low" and then "saw it spinning" before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jennifer Stone said authorities are still working to secure the scene. She didn't have any further details.

Leonardtown is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a military jet crashed in a wooded area just outside a suburban Washington neighbourhood. The pilot, who was on a training mission, ditched his jet. He was treated for minor injuries and no one else was injured in that incident.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39638
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39732
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41263


“Of course I’ve launched a boat before!”

Must Watch
It’s going to be a long fishing season
Monday Eats! – April 17, 2017
Galleries
How was your Easter feast? Good? Probably not as good as some of...
Monday Eats! – April 17, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Sorry if we just ruined your lunch (or dinner) plans!
Matt Damon’s six-year-old daughter stung by jellyfish on holiday
Showbiz
Matt Damon's six-year-old daughter was attended to by...
Watch the world record longest domino line fall… And fall some more… And keep falling…
Must Watch
A little poking around on YouTube will tell you that the world...

38470