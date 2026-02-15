283113
Wine-Reviews

JoieFarm 2024 A Noble Blend, Pacific Northwest Edition

A bright, balanced wine

Shelley Boettcher - Feb 15, 2026 / 4:00 am | Story: 598810

Wine: JoieFarm 2024 A Noble Blend, Pacific Northwest Edition

Winery: JoieFarm

Why drink it? A bright and balanced blend of Gewurztraminer and Riesling, this vibrant white wine has notes of red apple and lime. Serve chilled.

The JoieFarm team partnered with Coventry Vale Farms in Washington, as well as Moyen Family Vineyard in Summerland and Naramata’s Selwood Family Vineyards for the fruit for this particular vintage. It’s cool to try something so gracefully made from three very distinct regions. Incidentally, Selwood and Moyen provided some of the grapes for the 2023 vintage, too.

Pair with: Pork chops, pork loin, Thai green curry, Szechuan noodles

Price: $30

Music pairing: Golden Baby by Coeur de Pirate

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Wine Reviews articles

284063
About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
285494