Hillside 2018 Mosaic
Wine for a special occasion
Wine: Hillside 2018 Mosaic
Winery: Hillside Winery
Why drink it? Hillside was relatively lucky during the 2024 deep freeze, only losing some of their vines, mostly Syrah. Lucky for us wine lovers, the winery also had enough wines set aside to get them through the lean production times that have followed.
Take this beauty, for instance, which was made long before that defining frost. A bottle for special occasions, perhaps a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, the 2018 Mosaic is complex and layered, with notes of mocha, dried herbs A classic Bordeaux-style red blend, it is mostly Malbec (36 per cent), with the rest a mix of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot. The blend changes each vintage, however; the 2018 is the only vintage in 16 years that has been Malbec-dominant.
Pair with: Steak, prime rib, slow-roasted lamb, Mediterranean-style grilled veg, hard cheese such as Parmigiano Reggiano or an aged cheddar.
Price: $70
Music pairing: It’s Alright by Cinnamon Gum
