Nostalgia 2021 Syrah

Gorgeous Syrah

Shelley Boettcher - Feb 1, 2026 / 4:00 am | Story: 597035

Wine: Nostalgia 2021 Syrah

Winery: Nostalgia Wines

Why drink it? There is so much going on in a glass of this gorgeous Syrah — cherries, raspberries, plus savoury, spicy peppery and meaty notes, too. Unfiltered, it may have a bit of sediment. It’s 100 per cent Syrah grown on the winery’s home vineyard near Oliver, and spends 15 months in French and American oak before bottling.

I visited Nostalgia for the first time in August and was charmed by the property — formerly Oliver Twist — and by winemaker/winery owner Gina Fernandes Harfman. Trained as an artist, she worked airbrushing hot rods and motorbikes in Las Vegas for a few years before returning to her first love: wine. She worked briefly at Cassini Cellars and then joined Oliver Twist in 2010, taking over and rebranding the estate as Nostalgia. This year the winery will celebrate 20 years of business.

As a nod to the name, a 1938 Chevy sits out front, loaded with flowers in the summer, and every year, the winery team hosts a shine-and-wine classic car show.

Pair with: Lamb kebabs, Italian sausages, hard cheeses such as Parmigiano Reggiano.

Price: $44

Music pairing: Brand New Beat by Gene Vincent

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

