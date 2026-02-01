Nostalgia 2021 Syrah
Gorgeous Syrah
Wine: Nostalgia 2021 Syrah
Winery: Nostalgia Wines
Why drink it? There is so much going on in a glass of this gorgeous Syrah — cherries, raspberries, plus savoury, spicy peppery and meaty notes, too. Unfiltered, it may have a bit of sediment. It’s 100 per cent Syrah grown on the winery’s home vineyard near Oliver, and spends 15 months in French and American oak before bottling.
I visited Nostalgia for the first time in August and was charmed by the property — formerly Oliver Twist — and by winemaker/winery owner Gina Fernandes Harfman. Trained as an artist, she worked airbrushing hot rods and motorbikes in Las Vegas for a few years before returning to her first love: wine. She worked briefly at Cassini Cellars and then joined Oliver Twist in 2010, taking over and rebranding the estate as Nostalgia. This year the winery will celebrate 20 years of business.
As a nod to the name, a 1938 Chevy sits out front, loaded with flowers in the summer, and every year, the winery team hosts a shine-and-wine classic car show.
Pair with: Lamb kebabs, Italian sausages, hard cheeses such as Parmigiano Reggiano.
Price: $44
Music pairing: Brand New Beat by Gene Vincent
