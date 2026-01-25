Township 7 2022 Seven Stars Rigel
A wine that stands out
Wine: Township 7 2022 Seven Stars Rigel
Winery: Township 7 Vineyards and Winery
Why drink it? I had the opportunity to try a flight of Township 7 sparkling wines last fall alongside some top sparkling wines from around the world, including Champagne, England and Spain. It was very interesting and the Township 7 selection was impressive, at times better than some of the others.
It is also very hard to pick a favourite when you’re trying a lineup that strong.
Instead, I’ve chosen an outstanding example from both a taste and price perspective. The Rigel is named for one of the youngest stars in the sky and is made following the traditional method, the same way that Champagne is made in France (the secondary fermentation takes place in the bottle.) I really enjoyed the apple, toast and lime notes and the delicate mousse here — and my wallet really enjoys the price compared to a Champagne of similar quality. Serve chilled.
Pair with: Sushi, smoked salmon, oysters, shrimp salad, or just enjoy by itself as I did.
Price: $35
Music pairing: A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay
More Wine Reviews articles