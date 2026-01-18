282328
Hester Creek 2022 Undici

'Super-Tuscan' red wine

Shelley Boettcher - Jan 18, 2026 / 4:00 am | Story: 593737

Wine: Hester Creek 2022 Undici

Winery: Hester Creek

Why drink it? The first Super-Tuscan style of red from Hester Creek, this fabulously big, bold red joins The Judge and Garland as the winery’s top-tier reds. Its name, Undici, is the Italian word for 11 and is a nod to Vineyard 11, the winery’s southernmost plot. Similar to its Italian counterparts, Undici is a blend of mostly Sangiovese with some Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot, with just a kiss of Malbec.

Part of the winery’s Origin series, Undici features 100 per cent B.C. fruit and spends two years in French oak. Showing well straight from the bottle, it has notes of ripe berries, cocoa, dark chocolate, vanilla, tobacco and eucalyptus, with a long, long finish. Ideally, decant for 30 minutes or so before serving, or stick a bottle in the cellar to revisit in a year or two or 10.

Undici will be released this month to wine club members and the rest of us will find it in the wine shop and online later this spring.

Pair with: Osso buco or bistecca alla Fiorentina (Steak, Italian-style.)

Price: $60

Music pairing: Melodramma by Andrea Bocelli

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

