Hester Creek 2022 Undici

Why drink it? The first Super-Tuscan style of red from Hester Creek, this fabulously big, bold red joins The Judge and Garland as the winery’s top-tier reds. Its name, Undici, is the Italian word for 11 and is a nod to Vineyard 11, the winery’s southernmost plot. Similar to its Italian counterparts, Undici is a blend of mostly Sangiovese with some Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot, with just a kiss of Malbec.
Part of the winery’s Origin series, Undici features 100 per cent B.C. fruit and spends two years in French oak. Showing well straight from the bottle, it has notes of ripe berries, cocoa, dark chocolate, vanilla, tobacco and eucalyptus, with a long, long finish. Ideally, decant for 30 minutes or so before serving, or stick a bottle in the cellar to revisit in a year or two or 10.
Undici will be released this month to wine club members and the rest of us will find it in the wine shop and online later this spring.
Pair with: Osso buco or bistecca alla Fiorentina (Steak, Italian-style.)
Price: $60
Music pairing: Melodramma by Andrea Bocelli
