Adega 2022 Cabernet Franc

Why drink it? Start the New Year off with some great Canadian wine. Maria Nunes and her brother Fred Farinha began Adega on their family’s farm in 2011. It was bought by the group that owns Gate 22 Winery in early 2025. Located on the edge of Osoyoos, as you’re heading toward Spirit Ridge, it’s a charming spot to visit, with many good things to taste.
Take this big but balanced Cabernet Franc, for instance. It’s a classic B.C. Cabernet Franc, with layers of juicy blackberry, raspberry and dark chocolate flavours and aromas, plus hints of pepper and dry sage, and a finish that goes on and on.
It’s also worth noting that it’s a 2022, which was a brilliant vintage throughout the valley. Although the photo shows a cork closure, it’s now under screwcap to guarantee freshness.
Pair with: Sticky ribs, a burger or lamb kebabs.
Price: $33
Music pairing: Paradise by Sade
