JoieFarm 2023 Plein de Vie Brut
Wine to ring in new year
Winery: JoieFarm
Why drink it? What fun! This frothy pink fizz is made from estate-grown Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and is an excellent addition to a New Year’s Eve celebration, Valentine’s Day (it’s coming up soon) or, really, any occasion that calls for something bubbly.
The Charmat-method wine underwent fermentation in stainless steel tanks, followed by three weeks in neutral wood barrels, which added some complexity. Plein de Vie—the name means “full of life”—has vanilla, floral, raspberry and cranberry flavours and aromas. It was a silver winner at the 2025 Pacific Rim Wine Competition.
Pair with: Sushi, smoked salmon or soft cheeses, perhaps a squishy wedge of brie or, if you want to keep it simple, a fresh baguette and butter. A delicious aperitif.
Price: $32
Music pairing: Lovefool, by the Cardigans
