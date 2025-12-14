Elephant Island Winery's The Little King

Wine: The Little King
Winery: Elephant Island Winery
Why drink it? A lovely fizz made from Granny Smith apples grown by Duncan Orchards on the Naramata Bench, this wine spends 34 months on lees and is made in the traditional method, the same way as Champagne is in France. Expect off-dry pink bubbles and a fine mousse, with notes of apple and raspberry.
Elephant Island owners Del and Miranda Halladay created The Little King 20 years ago to honour their baby Rex, who died in infancy. Since the wine was first released, the family has raised more than $80,000 for children’s health programs in B.C. And this year, $14 from every bottle will go to charities with programs for new parents and their babies, including Beginnings at OneSky, in the South Okanagan.
Pair with: A dark chocolate brownie, as the winery team suggests. I tried it with salted rosemary dark chocolate brownie from Just Baked Naramata and it was as delicious as it sounds. It would be a beautiful start to Christmas Day, with a slice of Panettone, too. Serve chilled.
Price: $36.65
Music pairing: Broken by Jack Johnson