Blasted Church 2024 Hatfield’s Fuse
BC wine with US grapes
Wine: Blasted Church 2024 Hatfield’s Fuse
Winery: Blasted Church Vineyards
Why drink it? Clever, clever, the team at Blasted Church. It has taken the Okanagan’s winter 2024 woes and turned them into art, hiding signs on the 2024 labels of their cross-border partnership with a Washington vineyard. (It also says, in big block letters: "GROWN IN WASHINGTON STATE." Print so large, I could read it without bifocals.)
Made with fruit grown at Andrews Family Vineyards in Washington’s Horse Heaven Hills, this blend of Pinot Gris, Viognier and Riesling is juicy, fresh, medium-bodied, well-balanced and loaded with a rich fruit bowl of flavours—mandarin, red apple, peach, pear.
If you’re looking for a wine deal before the holidays, Blasted Church has a big sale on its Renaissance Series, which includes Hatfield’s Fuse, as well as the equally popular Big Bang Theory, for the next couple of weeks. You can order online or call the winery to find out more.
Pair with: Grilled salmon, roast chicken or turkey, or soft cheeses, perhaps a goat cheese tart.
Price: $22
Music pairing: Modern Love by David Bowie
More Wine Reviews articles