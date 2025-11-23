287797
Wine-Reviews

Blasted Church 2024 Hatfield's Fuse

BC wine with US grapes

Shelley Boettcher - Nov 23, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 584955

Wine: Blasted Church 2024 Hatfield’s Fuse

Winery: Blasted Church Vineyards

Why drink it? Clever, clever, the team at Blasted Church. It has taken the Okanagan’s winter 2024 woes and turned them into art, hiding signs on the 2024 labels of their cross-border partnership with a Washington vineyard. (It also says, in big block letters: "GROWN IN WASHINGTON STATE." Print so large, I could read it without bifocals.)

Made with fruit grown at Andrews Family Vineyards in Washington’s Horse Heaven Hills, this blend of Pinot Gris, Viognier and Riesling is juicy, fresh, medium-bodied, well-balanced and loaded with a rich fruit bowl of flavours—mandarin, red apple, peach, pear.

If you’re looking for a wine deal before the holidays, Blasted Church has a big sale on its Renaissance Series, which includes Hatfield’s Fuse, as well as the equally popular Big Bang Theory, for the next couple of weeks. You can order online or call the winery to find out more.

Pair with: Grilled salmon, roast chicken or turkey, or soft cheeses, perhaps a goat cheese tart.

Price: $22

Music pairing: Modern Love by David Bowie

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

