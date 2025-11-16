279663
Wine-Reviews

Gold Hill 2020 Cabernet Franc

Classy and complex wine

Shelley Boettcher - Nov 16, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 584041

Wine: Gold Hill 2020 Cabernet Franc

Winery: Gold Hill Winery

Why drink it? Gold Hilll general manager and winemaker Val Tait worked as a molecular geneticist in a lab but hated it. Lucky for us wine lovers, she was introduced to the world of wine at a party and she never looked back. She completed an enology and viticulture degree from the University of California, Davis, and worked at several Okanagan wineries before landing at Gold Hill a few years ago.

This Cabernet Franc is classy and complex, with notes of dried thyme and redcurrant, and a deep garnet colour. The 2019 is also available and is worth picking up, too.

“I’ve always loved working with Cabernet Franc,” says Tait, adding that she’d love to one day be part of a Cabernet Franc-focused wine festival.

“There is something very expressive about Cabernet Franc here in the valley, which I really like. It has more of a dry herbal note alongside the fruit.”

She added that 2022 “is looking to be an amazing vintage,” good news for all Okanagan wine fans.

Pair with: Grilled red peppers and lentils with thyme, roast lamb or roast chicken

Price: $48

Music pairing: Gold Rush by Death Cab for Cutie

285503
About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

