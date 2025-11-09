Domaine Artema 2023 Gamay Village
An excellent Gamay
Wine: Domaine Artema 2023 Gamay Village
Winery: Domaine Artema
Why drink it? Located on Black Sage Road near Oliver, Domaine Artema opened last year, in the space that used to be Desert Hills Winery. I visited the winery in late summer, just before harvest had started, and I was impressed by the range and potential here.
I like the pinpoint focus, too. Instead of trying to make lots of different things, the team, led by head winemaker Stefanie Dylla, focuses primarily on Gamay and Chardonnay. All the grapes are handpicked and the attention to detail is remarkable.
The 2023 Gamay Village is medium garnet in colour with good acidity and notes of graphite, cherry, raspberries, pomegranate.
If you can, buy the Gamay Village and the Gamay Cru, and then do a side-by-side pairing of the two. It’s sort of like picking a favourite kid, both are similar yet excellent for different reasons.
Pair with: A fine choice for roast turkey, roast chicken or lamb kebabs. The winery team recommends it with pulled pork, steak and grilled salmon, too.
Price: $35
Music pairing: There She Goes by the La’s.
