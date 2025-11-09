285329
Wine-Reviews

Domaine Artema 2023 Gamay Village

An excellent Gamay

Shelley Boettcher - Nov 9, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 582814

Wine: Domaine Artema 2023 Gamay Village

Winery: Domaine Artema

Why drink it? Located on Black Sage Road near Oliver, Domaine Artema opened last year, in the space that used to be Desert Hills Winery. I visited the winery in late summer, just before harvest had started, and I was impressed by the range and potential here.

I like the pinpoint focus, too. Instead of trying to make lots of different things, the team, led by head winemaker Stefanie Dylla, focuses primarily on Gamay and Chardonnay. All the grapes are handpicked and the attention to detail is remarkable.

The 2023 Gamay Village is medium garnet in colour with good acidity and notes of graphite, cherry, raspberries, pomegranate.

If you can, buy the Gamay Village and the Gamay Cru, and then do a side-by-side pairing of the two. It’s sort of like picking a favourite kid, both are similar yet excellent for different reasons.

Pair with: A fine choice for roast turkey, roast chicken or lamb kebabs. The winery team recommends it with pulled pork, steak and grilled salmon, too.

Price: $35

Music pairing: There She Goes by the La’s.

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

