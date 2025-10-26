274695
Moon Curser 2022 Dead of Night

Perfect wine for Halloween

Shelley Boettcher - Oct 26, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 579732

Wine: Moon Curser 2022 Dead of Night

Winery: Moon Curser Vineyards

Why drink it? Honestly, is there a better winery anywhere in the world for Halloween than Moon Curser? I do not think so. While pretty much any of their wines would be suitable for this most awesome of holidays, I’m leaning toward Dead of Night this year. It’s a luxurious way to settle in and celebrate this coming Friday evening.

It’s also very interesting, blend of Tannat and Syrah grapes. Tannat is unusual in Canada, a high-tannin red grape that’s more commonly found in France. Syrah, of course, is much more commonly grown here and it's worth noting Moon Curser does mighty good single-variety bottlings of Syrah, too.

As for Dead of Night, it is as deep and dark as the name suggestions, a rich, complex deep red wine with medium-high tannins, good acidity and layers of flavours and aromas: raspberry, eucalyptus, white pepper, ripe cherry, black fig, to name just a few.

Pair with: Bison or beef stew, pulled pork, Italian sausages, duck confit.

Price: $47

Music pairing: Werewolves of London by Warren Zevon

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

