Moon Curser 2022 Dead of Night
Perfect wine for Halloween
Winery: Moon Curser Vineyards
Why drink it? Honestly, is there a better winery anywhere in the world for Halloween than Moon Curser? I do not think so. While pretty much any of their wines would be suitable for this most awesome of holidays, I’m leaning toward Dead of Night this year. It’s a luxurious way to settle in and celebrate this coming Friday evening.
It’s also very interesting, blend of Tannat and Syrah grapes. Tannat is unusual in Canada, a high-tannin red grape that’s more commonly found in France. Syrah, of course, is much more commonly grown here and it's worth noting Moon Curser does mighty good single-variety bottlings of Syrah, too.
As for Dead of Night, it is as deep and dark as the name suggestions, a rich, complex deep red wine with medium-high tannins, good acidity and layers of flavours and aromas: raspberry, eucalyptus, white pepper, ripe cherry, black fig, to name just a few.
Pair with: Bison or beef stew, pulled pork, Italian sausages, duck confit.
Price: $47
Music pairing: Werewolves of London by Warren Zevon
