Saturday, Dec 27
Noble Ridge 2024 Vilicus Viognier

A fun way to drink wine

Shelley Boettcher - Sep 21, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 572655

Wine: Noble Ridge 2024 Vilicus Viognier

Winery: Noble Ridge Vineyard & Winery

Why drink it? Well, Vilicus Viognier is simply fun to say — but the wine is also really fun to drink. The name Vilicus is a tribute to a steward that has been entrusted to preserving a legacy, in this case Noble Ridge’s legacy. The winery, like many others, lost vines after the devastating 2024 deep freeze. They bought grapes from within Washington state’s Goose Gap sub-appellation (AVA), and pressed them on-site under the careful attention of Benoit Gauthier, Noble Ridge’s Chief Operating Officer and Director of Winemaking and Viticulture. A lighter style than some examples, this Viognier has those floral honeyed peach-nectarine notes you’d expect, with a hint of lemony citrus.

Pair with: Hard cheeses with apricot preserves and crostini, roast Thanksgiving turkey.

Price: About $21

Music pairing: Giorni Felici by Giorgio Poi

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

