Evolve Sparkling House 2018 Brut Rosé
Beauty of a sparkling wine
Wine: Evolve 2018 Brut Rosé
Winery: Evolve Sparkling House (Time Family of Wines)
Why drink it? Earlier this summer, Time Family of Wines opened Evolve Sparkling House on the Naramata Bench near Penticton. As the name suggests, the tasting room focuses on sparkling wines, but you’ll find a handful of table (still) wines to try, and there is food, too. It’s a beautiful spot to visit, but the wines are also excellent.
Evolve winemaker Lynzee Schatz worked at Chandon Australia before turning her hand to sparkling wines in the valley, and she’s clearly making her mark. Evolve was named Canada’s top sparkling producer at the 2025 All Canadian Wine Championships, and this beauty, the Brut Rosé won gold. As the name suggest, it’s a pretty pink with notes of toast, almonds, lemon zest and pomegranate. Serve chilled.
Pair with: Oysters, soft cheeses, smoked salmon, sushi and sashimi. And look ahead to Thanksgiving; this would be a gorgeous sparkling wine to pair with turkey dinner.
Price: About $50
Music pairing: Raise Your Glass by Pink
