281217
281030
Wine-Reviews

Evolve Sparkling House 2018 Brut Rosé

Beauty of a sparkling wine

Shelley Boettcher - Sep 14, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 572043

Wine: Evolve 2018 Brut Rosé

Winery: Evolve Sparkling House (Time Family of Wines)

Why drink it? Earlier this summer, Time Family of Wines opened Evolve Sparkling House on the Naramata Bench near Penticton. As the name suggests, the tasting room focuses on sparkling wines, but you’ll find a handful of table (still) wines to try, and there is food, too. It’s a beautiful spot to visit, but the wines are also excellent.

Evolve winemaker Lynzee Schatz worked at Chandon Australia before turning her hand to sparkling wines in the valley, and she’s clearly making her mark. Evolve was named Canada’s top sparkling producer at the 2025 All Canadian Wine Championships, and this beauty, the Brut Rosé won gold. As the name suggest, it’s a pretty pink with notes of toast, almonds, lemon zest and pomegranate. Serve chilled.

Pair with: Oysters, soft cheeses, smoked salmon, sushi and sashimi. And look ahead to Thanksgiving; this would be a gorgeous sparkling wine to pair with turkey dinner.

Price: About $50

Music pairing: Raise Your Glass by Pink

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Wine Reviews articles

277592
About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
276754