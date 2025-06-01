Wine: Township 7 Provenance Series 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon
Winery: Township 7 Vineyards and Winery
Why drink it? I always love reading winemaker Mary McDermott’s notes in the Township 7 deliveries.
“We work tirelessly to prepare for the future, yet the obstacles never cease to surprise us,” she said recently, talking of trade wars and more. “But now, more than ever, we are coming together as a business, an industry, and a country, to support and protect our own.”
That’s always good to see and hear, despite what’s going on around us.
Speaking of supporting our own, it’s always good to have a few bottles of Okanagan Cabernet Sauvignon on hand, especially during barbecue season. This one is made from grapes grown near Oliver and near Osoyoos—95 per cent Cabernet Sauvignon and five per cent Merlot for softness and balance. This wine is so smooth and delicious, ready to drink now, but consider sticking a bottle or two in the cellar to enjoy down the road.
Pair with: Steak, burgers, ribs, roasted zucchini and red peppers, portobello mushrooms
Price: $34
Music pairing: Taimangalimaaq (Time after Time) by Elisapie